Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,480.50.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 868,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,663. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

