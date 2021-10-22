Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 1,556,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

