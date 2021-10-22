Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 12,028 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

Insperity stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 38.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

