Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KSU traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.56. 15,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,077. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

