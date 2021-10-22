Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 713,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 188.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.