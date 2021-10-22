Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,807. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

