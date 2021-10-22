Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.54. 7,741,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,467,921. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

