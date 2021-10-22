Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 17,613 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 1,862,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,869. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 68.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

