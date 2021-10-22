Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 17,613 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 1,862,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,869. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
