Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,956. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

