Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
