Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.