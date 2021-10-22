Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $7,505,500.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

