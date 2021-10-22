Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.54. 132,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,336. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $239.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5,662.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiTime by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

