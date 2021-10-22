Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 14,377 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $231,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,693. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

