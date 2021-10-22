Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 236,897 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.