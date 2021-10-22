Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 52,636 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00.

ZNGA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 964,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,040,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after buying an additional 3,024,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.