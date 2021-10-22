Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0619 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $11,564.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

