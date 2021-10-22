Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 160.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

ITR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.07. 63,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.55. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$5.16. The company has a market cap of C$190.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.3786851 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

