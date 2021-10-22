Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $49.90. 2,739,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

