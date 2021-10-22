Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

INTC traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 4,679,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

