Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,782,810. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

