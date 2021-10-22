International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.81).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 159.56 ($2.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

