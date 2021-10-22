International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Down 0.7%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 35,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.