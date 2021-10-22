Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $44.78 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.80 billion and $238.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,056,159 coins and its circulating supply is 174,290,869 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.