InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.40

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

