Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.