Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $339.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $217.67 and a 12-month high of $362.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

