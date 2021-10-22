Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 28,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

