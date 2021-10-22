Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,866 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,780,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

