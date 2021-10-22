Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

BSJM opened at $23.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

