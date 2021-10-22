Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 10,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.