Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.55. 23,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 73,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.