Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $95.37. 48,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 92,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.