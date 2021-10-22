Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $531,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.42 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

