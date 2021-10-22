Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 26,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 41,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,127,000.

