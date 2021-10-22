Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 885 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.