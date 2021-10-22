Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,008 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 75,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,454. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.