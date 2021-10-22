Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 13.99% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 311.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter.

EEMO stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

