Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.66. Approximately 1,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68.

