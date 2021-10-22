Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.19. 272,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 708,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

