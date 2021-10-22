Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.12 and last traded at $94.57. 11,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 8,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

