Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

BAB stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

