Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 112,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

