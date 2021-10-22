Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

ISTR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Investar worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

