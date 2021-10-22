Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 22nd (API, AUDC, BBSI, BGO, BKU, BLND, BOOM, CLI, DLN, EFX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 22nd:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API). They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $285.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

