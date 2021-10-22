Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently:

10/21/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $600 million annually in the 2021-2024 time period to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Itsinitiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

10/7/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

