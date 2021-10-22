Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Invitae worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $21,923,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $2,030,651 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

