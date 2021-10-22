ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. ION has a market cap of $872,364.06 and $26.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00111935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.09 or 0.00450521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,667,221 coins and its circulating supply is 13,767,221 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.