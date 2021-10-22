IOST (IOST) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. IOST has a market capitalization of $904.42 million and $72.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00337496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00203012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.