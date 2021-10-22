Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

