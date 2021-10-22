iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

